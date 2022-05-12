UGC NET examination: From application fees to subjects, all details here

Notably, the NTA has hiked the application fee for UGC NET by approximately 10%. For the general category or Unreserved category, the application fee has been raised by ₹100 to ₹1,100 compared to ₹1,000 charged last year. On the other hand, the application fee for EWS, and OBC-NCL are raised by ₹50 taking it to ₹550. Meanwhile, the fee for SC, ST, PwD, and transgender has been hiked by ₹25 to ₹275 this year.