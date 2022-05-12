UGC NET examination: From application fees to subjects, all details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NTA will conduct UGC-NET in December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 82 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The online submission of the University Grants Commission (UGC)-NET merged cycles for December 2021 and June 2022, is available till May 20, 2022. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to conduct UGC-NET for the combined cycles in 82 subjects with the 'Hindu Studies' being the new addition to the list.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The online submission of the University Grants Commission (UGC)-NET merged cycles for December 2021 and June 2022, is available till May 20, 2022. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to conduct UGC-NET for the combined cycles in 82 subjects with the 'Hindu Studies' being the new addition to the list.
UGC NET December 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles) has gone live since April 30, 2022. The online submission for application began on April 30 and will continue till May 20 up to 5 pm. The last date for submission of the examination fee is up to 11.50 pm on May 20.
UGC NET December 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles) has gone live since April 30, 2022. The online submission for application began on April 30 and will continue till May 20 up to 5 pm. The last date for submission of the examination fee is up to 11.50 pm on May 20.
In a notification last month, the department stated that the NTA has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In a notification last month, the department stated that the NTA has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
NTA will conduct UGC-NET in December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 82 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Earlier, tests were conducted in only 81 subjects, however, this time a new subject 'Hindu Studies' with a code of 102 - has been added.
NTA will conduct UGC-NET in December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 82 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Earlier, tests were conducted in only 81 subjects, however, this time a new subject 'Hindu Studies' with a code of 102 - has been added.
The slots of JRF of both UGC-NET December 2021 & June 2022 cycles have been merged while the methodology for Subject wise cum Category-wise allocation of JRF remains unchanged.
The slots of JRF of both UGC-NET December 2021 & June 2022 cycles have been merged while the methodology for Subject wise cum Category-wise allocation of JRF remains unchanged.
As per the notification, candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and Mobile Number provided in the Online Application Form are their own or Parents/Guardians only as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered Mobile Number only.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the notification, candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and Mobile Number provided in the Online Application Form are their own or Parents/Guardians only as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered Mobile Number only.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Notably, the NTA has hiked the application fee for UGC NET by approximately 10%. For the general category or Unreserved category, the application fee has been raised by ₹100 to ₹1,100 compared to ₹1,000 charged last year. On the other hand, the application fee for EWS, and OBC-NCL are raised by ₹50 taking it to ₹550. Meanwhile, the fee for SC, ST, PwD, and transgender has been hiked by ₹25 to ₹275 this year.
Notably, the NTA has hiked the application fee for UGC NET by approximately 10%. For the general category or Unreserved category, the application fee has been raised by ₹100 to ₹1,100 compared to ₹1,000 charged last year. On the other hand, the application fee for EWS, and OBC-NCL are raised by ₹50 taking it to ₹550. Meanwhile, the fee for SC, ST, PwD, and transgender has been hiked by ₹25 to ₹275 this year.
The examination for UGT-NET merged cycle will be conducted in 541 different cities across India - higher compared to exams held in 239 locations last year. There will be two shifts for the examination. The first shift will begin from 09:00 am to12:00 pm, while the second shift will be held from 03:00 pm to 06:00 pm.
The examination for UGT-NET merged cycle will be conducted in 541 different cities across India - higher compared to exams held in 239 locations last year. There will be two shifts for the examination. The first shift will begin from 09:00 am to12:00 pm, while the second shift will be held from 03:00 pm to 06:00 pm.