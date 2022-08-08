UGC NET Phase 2 postponed, to be conducted between 20-30 Sept

UGC NET Phase 2 postponed, to be conducted between 20-30 Sept1 min read . 07:10 PM IST
- UGC NET Phase 2: The exams will be conducted between 20 to 30 September, UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said
The National Testing Agency has postponed the second phase of UGC-NET examination. The exams will now be conducted between 20 to 30 September, UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar informed on Monday.
The National Testing Agency has postponed the second phase of UGC-NET examination. The exams will now be conducted between 20 to 30 September, UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar informed on Monday.
It was earlier scheduled to be conducted between 12 and 14 August.
It was earlier scheduled to be conducted between 12 and 14 August.
"The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the first phase of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) examination on July 9, 11 and 12, 2022 for 33 subjects in 310 examination centres located in 225 cities across the country," the UGC chairman said.
"The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the first phase of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) examination on July 9, 11 and 12, 2022 for 33 subjects in 310 examination centres located in 225 cities across the country," the UGC chairman said.
"Second phase was earlier scheduled to be held on 12, 13 and 14 August 2022. However, now the final phase examination of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) has been scheduled to be conducted between 20 and 30 September 2022, involving 64 subjects," he added.
"Second phase was earlier scheduled to be held on 12, 13 and 14 August 2022. However, now the final phase examination of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) has been scheduled to be conducted between 20 and 30 September 2022, involving 64 subjects," he added.
Students will be able to download the UGC NET 2022 admit card in online mode only. For downloading the NTA UGC NET admit card 2022, students will have to put their registration number and date of birth on the login portal.
Students will be able to download the UGC NET 2022 admit card in online mode only. For downloading the NTA UGC NET admit card 2022, students will have to put their registration number and date of birth on the login portal.
Steps to download the UGC NET admit card 2022 Phase 2
Steps to download the UGC NET admit card 2022 Phase 2
- Visit to UGC NET official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
- Visit to UGC NET official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
- Select the UGC NET admit card link available on the “Candidates activities" section on the bottom of the home page.
- Select the UGC NET admit card link available on the “Candidates activities" section on the bottom of the home page.
- Put the login credentials – UGC NET application number and date of birth and enter the shown security pin.
- Put the login credentials – UGC NET application number and date of birth and enter the shown security pin.
- Select the sign in button.
- Select the sign in button.
- The UGC NET admit card 2022 will be available on your screen.
- The UGC NET admit card 2022 will be available on your screen.
- Download your admit card
- Download your admit card
- Keep a printout of the UGC NET 2022 hall ticket for further use.
- Keep a printout of the UGC NET 2022 hall ticket for further use.