The National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for Phase 3. Candidates who will appear for the Phase 3 examination can download the admit card through the official site of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting UGC NET December 2022, Phase-III for 08 subjects between 03 and 06 March.

The candidates can download the same from website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ . Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of UGC NET December 2022 cycle (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking and go through the instructions contained therein.

View Full Image Shiftwise schedule of Phase-III exam

The NTA has also displayed the Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for UGC NET December 2022 [Phase III, 08 Subjects] scheduled to be held between 3 March 2023 and 06 March 2023.

The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-III (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/w.e.f. 26 February 2023, and go through the instructions contained therein.

UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for Phase 3: Steps to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for Phase 3 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of UGC NET.