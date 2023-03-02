UGC NET Phase 3: Admit card released, how to download, other details
- The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting UGC NET December 2022, Phase-III for 08 subjects between 03 and 06 March
The National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for Phase 3. Candidates who will appear for the Phase 3 examination can download the admit card through the official site of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting UGC NET December 2022, Phase-III for 08 subjects between 03 and 06 March.
