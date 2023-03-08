The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting UGC NET December 2022, Phase-IV for 04 subjects on 11 and 12 March 2023. Shiftwise schedule of Phase-III exam is mentioned in Annexure-1. The NTA released the Admit cards of UGC NET December 2022-Phase-IV . The candidates can download the same from website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ . Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of UGC NET December 2022 cycle (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking and go through the instructions contained therein.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for UGC NET December 2022- Phase IV, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in

The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website(s) of NTA (www.nta.ac.in ) and (https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in//), for the latest update.

Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued advanced information slip of exam cities for the fourth phase of UGC NET December 2022 exam on Monday. Candidates can login to ugcnet.nta.nic.in and check it.

The NTA is now displaying the Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for UGC NET December 2022 [Phase IV, 04 Subjects] scheduled to be held between 11 March 2023 and 12 March 2023.

The exam for the remaining (09) subjects will be conducted after 12 March 2023, and city intimation about the exam will be published shortly.

The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-IV (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/w.e.f. 06 March 2023, and go through the instructions contained therein.