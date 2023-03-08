UGC NET phase 4: Admit cards released, exam timings and other details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting UGC NET December 2022, Phase-IV for 04 subjects on 11 and 12 March 2023. Shiftwise schedule of Phase-III exam is mentioned in Annexure-1. The NTA released the Admit cards of UGC NET December 2022-Phase-IV . The candidates can download the same from website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ . Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of UGC NET December 2022 cycle (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking and go through the instructions contained therein.

