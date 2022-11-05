UGC NET Result 2022 to be declared anytime now. All you need to know

UGC NET Result 2022: The University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility test (NET) UGC NET Result 2022 is due to be declared today, 5 November, by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can check their results on NTA websites given below. They are required to keep their login details, including application number and date of birth, handy to check the results.
UGC NET Result 2022: The University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility test (NET) UGC NET Result 2022 is due to be declared today, 5 November, by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can check their results on NTA websites given below. They are required to keep their login details, including application number and date of birth, handy to check the results.
This year, after getting postponed, the UGC NET examination was held in four phases. The first phase was held from 9 July to 12 July. Second phase began on 20 September and ended on 23 September. The third phase was held between 29 September and 4 October. Whereas, the final phase of the examination was held from 8 October to 14 October.
This year, after getting postponed, the UGC NET examination was held in four phases. The first phase was held from 9 July to 12 July. Second phase began on 20 September and ended on 23 September. The third phase was held between 29 September and 4 October. Whereas, the final phase of the examination was held from 8 October to 14 October.
The candidates who took the exam for the December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) can check their results on the official websites- ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.
The candidates who took the exam for the December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) can check their results on the official websites- ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.
UGC Chairperson M Jagdish Kumar had on Friday taken to Twitter to announce that the UGC NET 2022 Results will be declared on 5 November. “UGC-NET results will be announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) on 5th November (Saturday). The results will be available on NTA website," he tweeted.
UGC Chairperson M Jagdish Kumar had on Friday taken to Twitter to announce that the UGC NET 2022 Results will be declared on 5 November. “UGC-NET results will be announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) on 5th November (Saturday). The results will be available on NTA website," he tweeted.
The National Testing Agency released the final answer sheets for the candidates on 2 November. It has also released the provisional answer key of the exam, and the window to feedback was open till 26 October.
The National Testing Agency released the final answer sheets for the candidates on 2 November. It has also released the provisional answer key of the exam, and the window to feedback was open till 26 October.
UGC NET Result 2022: Websites
The candidates who took the Net examination this year will have to log in to the NTA website's result portal.
UGC NET Result 2022: Websites
The candidates who took the Net examination this year will have to log in to the NTA website's result portal.
The result portal will be active on the official websites - ugcnet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in.
The result portal will be active on the official websites - ugcnet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in.
UGC NET Result 2022: Here's how to check Result
Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA---ntaresults.nic.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
UGC NET Result 2022: Here's how to check Result
Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA---ntaresults.nic.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: At the home page, click on the option of ‘display of results and final answer key’
Step 2: At the home page, click on the option of ‘display of results and final answer key’
Step 3: Candidates need to log in by entering their application number and password. They can also log in by using application number and date of birth.
Step 3: Candidates need to log in by entering their application number and password. They can also log in by using application number and date of birth.
Step 4: Click ‘enter’ after filling required details. Candidates can download the result for future reference after checking it.
Step 4: Click ‘enter’ after filling required details. Candidates can download the result for future reference after checking it.
UGC NET Result 2022: What to check on scorecard
Candidate’s Name
UGC NET Result 2022: What to check on scorecard
Candidate’s Name
UGC NET Result 2022: Qualification process
Awarding of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/ or Eligibility for Assistant Professorship depends on the aggregate performance of the candidate in Paper-I and Paper-II of UGC-NET. The candidates qualifying only for Assistant Professorship are not to be considered for the awarding of JRF.
UGC NET Result 2022: Qualification process
Awarding of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/ or Eligibility for Assistant Professorship depends on the aggregate performance of the candidate in Paper-I and Paper-II of UGC-NET. The candidates qualifying only for Assistant Professorship are not to be considered for the awarding of JRF.
UGC NET Result 2022: If you qualify for JRF
The candidates who qualify for the award of JRF will be eligible to pursue Ph.D. in the subject of their post-graduation or in a related subject. Such candidates will also be qualified for the post of Assistant Professor.
UGC NET Result 2022: If you qualify for JRF
The candidates who qualify for the award of JRF will be eligible to pursue Ph.D. in the subject of their post-graduation or in a related subject. Such candidates will also be qualified for the post of Assistant Professor.
UGC NET Result 2022: Certificate validation
Candidates shall note that the UGC-NET eligibility certificate for Assistant Professors will be valid for a lifetime. However, The UGC-NET JRF award letter will only be valid for four years beginning from the day of the issuance of the award letter.
UGC NET Result 2022: Certificate validation
Candidates shall note that the UGC-NET eligibility certificate for Assistant Professors will be valid for a lifetime. However, The UGC-NET JRF award letter will only be valid for four years beginning from the day of the issuance of the award letter.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.