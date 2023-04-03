UGC NET result 2023 likely this week on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. How to check and other details here2 min read . 03:27 PM IST
- Once the results are declared, candidates can check their results on the boards official website i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the UGC-NET 2023 results this week. As per media report, the result for December 2022 cycle is expected to come out anytime this week. Once the results are declared, candidates can check their results on the boards official website i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in
This year, 8,34,537 candidates appeared for the UGC Net exams. The exam was conducted in 5 phases in a span of 16 days at 663 centres and 186 cities. Phase I of the exams were conducted from 21 to 24 February 2023, Phase II was conducted from 28 February 2023, 1 and 2 March 2023. The phase III exams were conducted from 3-6 March 2023, Phase IV was conducted on 11 and 12 March 2023 while Phase-V was conducted from 13-16 March 2023.
UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges.
Here's how to check UGC NET result
Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Click on the link UGC Net results on the homepage
Candidates need to enter their credentials to login
Click on submit and your results will appear on screen
Download it for future reference
Earlier on 23 March, the NTA had released the the Provisional Answer Key(s) along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses on the website. Not just this, the board had also opened challenge the provisional answer key for ₹200 for each question challenged.
UGC-NET is being conducted by the NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode since December 2018 onwards. UGC NET exams are held twice a year, one in December and other in June.
As per Time of India report, the UGC NET June Cycle will be held from 13-22 June 2023. The details of the June cycle will be released after the results for the December 2022 cycle are announced.
