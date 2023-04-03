This year, 8,34,537 candidates appeared for the UGC Net exams. The exam was conducted in 5 phases in a span of 16 days at 663 centres and 186 cities. Phase I of the exams were conducted from 21 to 24 February 2023, Phase II was conducted from 28 February 2023, 1 and 2 March 2023. The phase III exams were conducted from 3-6 March 2023, Phase IV was conducted on 11 and 12 March 2023 while Phase-V was conducted from 13-16 March 2023.

