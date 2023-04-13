UGC NET Results: December results to be declared today. How to check, download1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 01:08 PM IST
- Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official site -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the UGC NET Results 2023 on Thursday, informed the University Grants Commission (UGC) through a release on Wednesday. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official site -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×