The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the UGC NET Results 2023 on Thursday, informed the University Grants Commission (UGC) through a release on Wednesday. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official site -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET December 2022 result: How to check results

Applicants can go to ntaresults.nic.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Open the UGC NET result- December 2022 cycle link.

Login with application number and date of birth.

View and download the result.

The National Testing Agency conducted UGC-NET December 2022 in 83 subjects in 05 phases panning over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres in 186 cities across the country for 8,34,537 candidates. Phase I was conducted from 21 to 24 February 2023, Phase II was conducted from 28 February 2023, 01 and 02 March 2023, Phase III was conducted from 03 to 06 March 2023, Phase IV was conducted on 11 & 12 March 2023 and Phase-V was conducted from 13 to 16 March 2023

UGC NET result 2023: Marking scheme

+2 marks for all correct answers.

0 marks for incorrect, unanswered, marked for review.

If a question is dropped, +2 will be awarded to those who have attempted the question.

If a question is incorrect or ambiguous question/has multiple correct answers, +2 will be given to those who have chosen one of the correct answers.