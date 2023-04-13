UGC NET Results: December results to be declared today. How to check, download

The National Testing Agency conducted UGC-NET December 2022 in 83 subjects in 05 phases panning over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres in 186 cities across the country for 8,34,537 candidates. Phase I was conducted from 21 to 24 February 2023, Phase II was conducted from 28 February 2023, 01 and 02 March 2023, Phase III was conducted from 03 to 06 March 2023, Phase IV was conducted on 11 & 12 March 2023 and Phase-V was conducted from 13 to 16 March 2023

