UGC NET results for December 2022 cycle: How to check
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of the December 2022 cycle of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) today, April 13. Candidates can check their results by logging in to the candidate portal with their application number and date of birth on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. 

The UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar, had confirmed the result date on April 12 via Twitter. He said, “NTA will announce UGC-NET results by tomorrow. For details, you may please visit https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in."

How to check the results: 

Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.

Open the UGC NET 2022 December cycle results link.

Login with application number and date of birth.

Submit and check results.

