UGC NET results for December 2022 cycle: How to check

UGC NET results for December 2022 cycle: How to check1 min read . 09:05 PM IST
- Candidates can check their results by logging in to the candidate portal with their application number and date of birth on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of the December 2022 cycle of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) today, April 13. Candidates can check their results by logging in to the candidate portal with their application number and date of birth on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of the December 2022 cycle of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) today, April 13. Candidates can check their results by logging in to the candidate portal with their application number and date of birth on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.
The UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar, had confirmed the result date on April 12 via Twitter. He said, “NTA will announce UGC-NET results by tomorrow. For details, you may please visit https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in."
The UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar, had confirmed the result date on April 12 via Twitter. He said, “NTA will announce UGC-NET results by tomorrow. For details, you may please visit https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in."
Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.
Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.
Open the UGC NET 2022 December cycle results link.
Open the UGC NET 2022 December cycle results link.
Login with application number and date of birth.
Login with application number and date of birth.
Submit and check results.
Submit and check results.