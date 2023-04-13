UGC NET results for December 2022 cycle: How to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of the December 2022 cycle of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) today, April 13. Candidates can check their results by logging in to the candidate portal with their application number and date of birth on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

