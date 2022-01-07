The University Grants Commission has requested colleges to accept degree, mark-sheets and other documents available in issued documents in DigiLocker account as valid documents.

“To enhance the reach of the NAD programme, all academic institutions are requested to accept degree, marksheets and other documents available in issued documents in DigiLocker account as valid documents," the UGC informed in a circular.

As you are aware that the National Academic Depository is an online storehouse of academic awards (degrees, marksheets etc) lodged by academic institutions in digital format. It facilitates students to get authentic documents/certificates in digital format directly from their original issuers anytime, anywhere without any physical interference, UGC informed in a circular.

The notice further stated that the Ministry of Education, Government of India has designated the University Grants Commission (UGC) as an authorised body to implement NAD as a permanent scheme without levy of any user charges in co-operation with DigiLocker as a single depository of NAD. Academic Institutions can register themselves and upload academic awards of their institution on NAD through DigiLocker NAD portal.

Meanwhile, in another development last month, the Delhi University announced its decision to increase the annual university development fee charged from students in view of reduction in capital grants by the UGC, according to official documents.

This move may lead to a steep hike in fee of students, a section of teachers said. The university development fee (UDF) is a component of the annual fees charged from students.

The varsity had constituted a university development fund committee to consider allocation of funds for various activities like construction of new buildings and procurement of laboratory equipment.

"At present, the university is receiving only ₹600 per student per year as UDF contribution which was implemented from the academic year 2012-13," the panel said.

"Keeping in view the fund requirement as well as government mandate for self sufficiency and reduction of capital grants by UGC (University Grants Commission) as well as for creation of ICT (information and communications) enabled infrastructure, the UDF amount should be revised to ₹900 per student per year," it said.

The committee's recommendations were accepted in the varsity's Executive Council meeting held on December 17 despite dissent by a few members.

The committee, comprising former pro-vice chancellor PC Joshi and registrar Vikas Gupta, said that the UGC is not releasing sufficient capital grant to the university for laboratory equipment and other equipment for the last three to four years, and in the current financial year allocated ₹1.25 crore.

