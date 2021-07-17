The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released exam guidelines and the academic calendar for admissions to all universities and colleges in view of the Covid-19 situation.

As per the timetable, all higher education institutions are required to complete the final year/semester exams in either online, offline or blended mode by 31 August.

Further, the students of intermediate semester/year will be assessed based on internal evaluation and previous semester exams. The decision is in line with the rules followed in 2020.

Regarding the new admissions, the UGC has told all institutions to finish admitting first-year undergraduate and postgraduate students by 30 September. The last date to fill up the vacant spots has been enlisted as 31 October.

"Higher education institutions shall ensure that the admission process for undergraduate courses/programmes for the academic session 2021-2022 commences only after the declaration of results by the CBSE, ICSE and state boards. It is expected that all the school boards will declare their results for the class/grade-12 examinations by 31 July," a UGC notification read.

The academic year for first semester/year students will begin from 1 October.

Relevant documents of the qualifying examinations can be accepted up to 31 December.

View Full Image UGC academic calendar

The university body has given time till 18 October to commence the academic session if there is a delay in the declaration of class 12 marks.

Apart from this, the UGC has also stated that universities shall not charge any cancellation fees for withdrawal of admission till 31 October in view of the pandemic brought financial hardships.

Post that, the universities can deduct a maximum of ₹1000 as a processing fee if the student withdraws or cancels admission till 31 December.

UGC has left the mode of teaching as per the relevant guidelines and protocols in the state at the time. The teaching and learning, it states, would continue in blended mode.

"Institutions may plan for classes, breaks, the conduct of examinations, semester break etc. during the period 1 October 2021 to 31 July 2022 following necessary protocols/guidelines/directions/advisories issued by the central/state governments and competent authorities from time to time, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic," it said.

Class 12 results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said that it will announce the class 12 exam results by 31 July.

The statement came during a Supreme Court hearing of petitions related to CBSE, ICSE and state board examinations for class 12.

The central government had on 1 June cancelled the CBSE class 12 board exams in view of the raging second wave of Covid-19.

After the government's decision, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also decided to cancel its class 12 board examinations this year and the state boards followed suit.

Subsequently, SC had on 3 June asked the CBSE and ISCE to place on record within two weeks the objective evaluation criteria.

The court had said that a longer duration to furnish the evaluation criteria cannot be given as many students are looking to take admissions in colleges in India and abroad.

Later, the apex court asked state boards to also declare the results for class 12 exams by 31 July.

