Further, the students of intermediate semester/year will be assessed based on internal evaluation and previous semester exams. The decision is in line with the rules followed in 2020.
Regarding the new admissions, the UGC has told all institutions to finish admitting first-year undergraduate and postgraduate students by 30 September. The last date to fill up the vacant spots has been enlisted as 31 October.
"Higher education institutions shall ensure that the admission process for undergraduate courses/programmes for the academic session 2021-2022 commences only after the declaration of results by the CBSE, ICSE and state boards. It is expected that all the school boards will declare their results for the class/grade-12 examinations by 31 July," a UGC notification read.
The academic year for first semester/year students will begin from 1 October.
Relevant documents of the qualifying examinations can be accepted up to 31 December.
The university body has given time till 18 October to commence the academic session if there is a delay in the declaration of class 12 marks.
Apart from this, the UGC has also stated that universities shall not charge any cancellation fees for withdrawal of admission till 31 October in view of the pandemic brought financial hardships.
Post that, the universities can deduct a maximum of ₹1000 as a processing fee if the student withdraws or cancels admission till 31 December.
UGC has left the mode of teaching as per the relevant guidelines and protocols in the state at the time. The teaching and learning, it states, would continue in blended mode.
"Institutions may plan for classes, breaks, the conduct of examinations, semester break etc. during the period 1 October 2021 to 31 July 2022 following necessary protocols/guidelines/directions/advisories issued by the central/state governments and competent authorities from time to time, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic," it said.