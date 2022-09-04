Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  UGC to launch five new fellowship and research grants on Teachers' Day

UGC to launch five new fellowship and research grants on Teachers' Day

UGC is going to launch 5 fellowship and research grants on Teachers' Day
2 min read . 08:12 PM IST Edited By Paurush Omar

The University Grants Commission will launch five fellowship and research grants, including those for single girl child and retired faculty members, on Teachers' Day, according to its chairman Jagadesh Kumar

University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Jagadesh Kumar on Sunday declared that on Teachers' Day UGC will launch five fellowships and research grants, including those for single girl child and retired faculty members.

The five schemes that will be launched on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former President Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan include-

  • Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship for Single Girl Child
  • Dr Radhakrishnan UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship
  • Fellowship for Superannuated Faculty Members
  • Research Grant for In-Service Faculty Members
  • Dr DS Kothari Research Grant for Newly Recruited Faculty Members

Kumar also said that, "On the occasion of Teachers' Day, UGC is announcing several research schemes which will benefit Higher Educational Institutions across the country."

About the Fellowships

Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship for Single Girl Child

This fellowship aims to promote education of single girl child and encourage them to pursue research work leading to award of PhD degree.

The fellowship has no fix limit of slots. This fellowship has a total tenure of five years.

Dr Radhakrishnan UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship

The 'Dr Radhakrishnan UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship' will offer 900 candidates an opportunity to carry out advanced studies and research in Sciences, Engineering and Technology, Humanities and Social Sciences including languages in Indian universities and institutions.

30% seats of the fellowship are reserved for women candidates. The selected candidates will be given 50,000 per month as part of the fellowship and 50,000 per annum as contingency.

Fellowship for Superannuated Faculty Members

The 'Fellowship for Superannuated Faculty Members' is being launched with an aim to provide research opportunities to retired teachers.

100 slots are available within this fellowship and the selected candidates will be given 50,000 per month as part of the fellowship with 50,000 per annum as contingency.

Research Grant for In-Service Faculty Members

The 'Research Grant for In-Service Faculty Members' seeks to provide research opportunities to regularly appointed faculty members.

Under this fellowship, 200 candidates will receive 10 lakh for a tenure of two years.

Dr DS Kothari Research Grant for Newly Recruited Faculty Members

The 'Dr DS Kothari Research Grant for Newly Recruited Faculty Members' will provide research opportunities to regularly appointed faculty members.

The quantum of support under the scheme is 10 lakh which will be provided to 132 selected candidates for a tenure of two years.

(With inputs from wire agencies)

