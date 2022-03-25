UGC warns students against opting Chinese universities due to travel curbs

UGC warns students against opting Chinese universities due to travel curbs2 min read . 09:38 PM IST
The UGC and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) do not recognise degree courses done only in online mode without prior approval
The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday asked students interested in pursuing courses in Chinese universities to be “aware" of the travel restrictions before enrolling.
“Any prospective student needs to be aware that the Government of People’s Republic of China has imposed strict travel restrictions in the wake of Covid-19 and suspended all visas since November 2020," read official notification by the UGC.
"A large number of Indian students have not been able to return to China to continue their studies due to these restrictions. Thus far, there has been no relaxation in the restrictions," it added.
Due to this, Chinese authorities have conveyed that courses will be conducted online.
In this context, it warned that the UGC and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) do not recognise such degree courses done only in online mode without prior approval.
“Students are advised to exercise due diligence in choosing where to pursue higher education to avoid further problems in employment or higher studies," the notification stated.
The notice was released after a few Chinese universities issued notices for admission to various degree programmes for the current and the upcoming academic years.
Earlier in February, the National Medical Commission (NMC) had issued a similar warning against online medical courses being offered by several Chinese universities. It had also clarified that the commission does not recognise or approve any medical course which is conducted only in online mode.
China is currently witnessing its worst coronavirus outbreak since the pandemic first began in late 2019, driven by the Omicron variant.
The country has counted more than 56,000 cases since 1 March, according to national health officials. More than half of those cases have been recorded in northeastern Jilin province and include asymptomatic cases as well. The numbers do not include Hong Kong, which tracks its Covid-19 data separately.
