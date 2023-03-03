UGC-NET exam disrupted at Jaipur; electricity disconnected, commotion by few men

UGC-NET exam disrupted at Jaipur; electricity disconnected, commotion by few men2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 08:11 PM IST
- While the NTA has set up a committee including cyber security experts to investigate the issue, the centre has been debarred from being used in any examination by the agency till the report by the panel is received
The UGC-NET exam was disrupted at a centre in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Friday after some unscrupulous elements disconnected electricity supply and created commotion following which police intervention was sought, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said.
