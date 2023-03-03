UGC-NET exam disrupted at Jaipur; electricity disconnected, commotion by few men

"The UGC NET examination scheduled today started a bit late at Nitin Girls Senior Secondary School, Jaipur at 9.15 am when 174 candidates successfully logged in. The examination was however disrupted at around 9.30 am by some unscrupulous elements. The electricity supply to some of the rooms was snapped by these elements and amidst the commotion thus created, the examination had to be stopped and police had to be called in," a senior NTA official said.