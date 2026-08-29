UGC-NET June 2026: Results for 84 subjects out; re-exam dates for English, Commerce, and Sociology released — Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will re-conduct the UGC-NET June 2026 examination for three subjects – English, Commerce, and Sociology — from September 9 to 10, according to an official notification.

As per the announced schedule, the English paper will be held on September 9 in Shift 1 (9:00 AM to 12:00 PM), Commerce on September 9 in Shift 2 (3:00 PM to 6:00 PM), and Sociology on September 10 in Shift 1 (9:00 AM to 12:00 PM).

Candidates will not be required to pay an additional fee for these re-examinations.

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Clarifying the evaluation process for these candidates, the NTA issued an important note stating that candidates appearing for the re-examination may encounter an "Invalid Application Number/Password" message if they attempt to access the scorecard at this stage.

The agency confirmed that results and scorecards for these three subjects will be released only after the re-examination.

The NTA released the UGC-NET answer key on August 16, nearly two months after the examination, while issuing a special notice concerning the Sociology, Commerce and English papers.

Later, on the same day, it announced that the three examinations would be conducted afresh in September, citing the errors.

UGC-NET June 2026 results Meanwhile, the NTA declared the UGC-NET June 2026 results for 84 subjects on Friday. The candidates can access their results and scorecards on the official UGC-NET website, where candidates can log in to view, download, and print their scorecards.

"Out of 6.07 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam in 84 subjects, over 97,000 have qualified for PhD admissions and over 4,000 for JRF," a senior NTA official said.

Why is re-examination being conducted? The National Testing Agency (NTA) had ordered fresh examinations for candidates who appeared for the English, Commerce and Sociology papers in June this year after an expert committee found factual, typographical, translation and language-related errors in the question papers.

Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC-NET June 2026 examination from June 22 to 30 across 87 subjects for awarding Junior Research Fellowships, assessing Assistant Professor eligibility, and initiating PhD programme admissions.

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However, following multiple complaints regarding errors in these papers, the testing agency constituted a committee to inquire into the matter.

According to the NTA, the panel found that the question papers contained numerous factual, typographical, and translation errors, including misspelt names of prominent scholars, garbled book titles, flaws in question stem wording, grammatical mistakes, and gender/number agreement errors, alongside the repetition of a significant number of previously administered questions.

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Based on the committee's recommendations, the NTA ordered a re-examination for these three subjects which included English, Commerce and Sociology.

The NET is conducted by the NTA to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the role of assistant professor and for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges.