The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team probing UGC-NET paper leak case was attacked on Saturday in Bihar's Nawada.

The incident took place when a team of CBI had gone to Kasiadeeh village in the area.

In a video, a mob gathered around the CBI vehicles can be seen heckling the officers.

The Bihar police have arrested four persons in connection with the attack.

The accused have been booked under various charges including charges of causing disruption in government work and assault

Ambrish Rahul, SP Nawada, said that the CBI raid was kept secret and Rajauli Police was not informed about it. When they agency started raiding, the people of that area mistook them for imposters and started questioning, following which, Rajauli Police was informed.

“We sent a team and the CBI team was brought to the station. The CBI team has not arrested anyone," said Ambrish Rahul.

Though no CBI official sustained major injuries, some of them suffered minor injuries as the people surrounded their car.

"We have registered a case and investigation is going on," said the SP.

The arrested accused have been sent to judicial custody.

On Thursday, the CBI registered an FIR into the UGC-NET paper leak case on against unidentified people.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced cancellation of the exam on June 18, the day it was conducted, saying 'the integrity of the examination may have been compromised.'

Meanwhile, the officials on Sunday rejected the reports of the The National Testing Agency (NTA) website and all its other web portals being hacked. The officials said that they are fully secure, and reports that these have been compromised and hacked are wrong and misleading.

"NTA website and all its web portals are fully secure. Any information that they have been compromised and hacked is wrong and misleading, PTI qoted a senior official, as saying.

