UHNIs, corporate businesses set to lead hotels sector2 min read 05 Sep 2023, 12:11 AM IST
India’s future growth in hotel supply is set to extend well beyond the urban centres, a JLL report said
The next phase of growth for the booming hospitality sector is expected to witness a shift in ownership, with traditional realty developers ceding ground to professionally managed businesses such as corporate houses, private equity firms and ultra-high net-worth individuals (UHNIs), according to a JLL India research report, titled The Great Indian Hotel Sector Boom Amid GDP Growth.