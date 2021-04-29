Aadhaar card number is a unique 12-digit random number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). It is one of the most important documents required to prove one's identity, address, etc. So, having one's Aadhaar number is very important. Its importance can be understood with the fact that UIDAI allows Aadhaar card for new born baby as well. As per the UIDAI norms, no biometric will be done while applying for Aadhaar card for minor or the newly born.

During the Aadhaar card apply for new born baby, its UID is processed on the demographic details and the facial picture is linked with the UID of its parents. Once the new born will turn 5 years old, its 10 finger biometric will be done. The facial photography of the newly born baby will be done when the baby turns 15. So, parents who apply for Aadhaar card of newly born baby needs to remember about the 10 finger biometric of the baby when it turns 5 and facial photography after it turns 15.

One can apply both online and offline for Aadhaar card of the newly born baby. For offline process, one needs to visit the nearest Aadhaar Enrolment center, fill the form submitting all important documents.

How to apply online for Aadhaar card of new born baby

The UIDAI allows only apply for Aadhaar card of the newly born baby. For this the applicants needs to visit the UIDAI website, click at the registration link and fill the information sought there.

Here is step by step guide:

1] Log in at official website of the UIDAI — uidai.gov.in;

2] Click at the given 'Aadhaar Card Registration' link on the home page;

3] Enter name of the child, parents phone number, e-mail ID, etc.;

4] After filling the personal information of the newly born baby, fill other information like address, locality, district, state and other demographic information related to the newly born baby;

5] Click at 'Fix Appoint' tab;

6] Schedule the date of Aadhaar card registration of the newly born; and

7] Choose the nearest Aadhaar enrolment center to proceed further.

Before submitting the online form and scheduling the meeting for Aadhaar card of the newly born baby, the parents are advised to check date of birth in the child's Aadhaar details as it can be updated or corrected later only once.

