UIDAI allows Aadhaar card for new born baby — here is how you can apply online

During the Aadhaar card apply for new born baby, its UID is processed on the demographic details and the facial picture is linked with the UID of its parents. Once the new born will turn 5 years old, its 10 finger biometric will be done. The facial photography of the newly born baby will be done when the baby turns 15. So, parents who apply for Aadhaar card of newly born baby needs to remember about the 10 finger biometric of the baby when it turns 5 and facial photography after it turns 15.

