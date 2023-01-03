UIDAI enables ‘Head of Family’ based online address update in Aadhaar

UIDAI enables ‘Head of Family’ based online address update in Aadhaar1 min read . 03:30 PM IST
The new option to update address is in addition to the existing address update facility using any valid proof of address document prescribed by UIDAI.
New Delhi: Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has allowed residents to update addresses in Aadhaar online with the consent of the head of family.
According to the Ministry of Electronics & IT, this can be done by submitting proof-of-relationship document like ration card, marksheet, marriage certificate, passport, among others, mentioning the name of both the applicant and HOF and the relationship between them and OTP based authentication by the HOF.
“In case even Proof of Relationship document is not available, UIDAI provides the resident to submit a self-declaration by the HOF in the UIDAI prescribed format," it added.
‘’The HoF-based online address update in Aadhaar will be of great help to the relative(s) of a resident like children, spouse, parents etc, who don’t have supporting documents in their own name to update the address in their Aadhaar. With people moving cities and towns due to various reasons within the country, such a facility will be beneficial for millions of people,‘’ the statement said.
The new option to update address is in addition to the existing address update facility using any valid proof of address document prescribed by UIDAI.
“Any resident above the age of 18 can be a HOF for this purpose and can share his or her address with his or her relatives through this process,‘’ the statement said.
According to the ministry, residents can visit the ‘My Aadhaar’ portal for updating addresses online. Following this, the resident will be allowed to enter the Aadhaar number of the HOF, which will only be validated. No other information of the HOF’s Aadhaar will be displayed on the screen to maintain adequate privacy of HOF.
Post successful validation of Aadhaar number of HOF, the resident will be required to upload the Proof of Relationship document.
“Resident has to pay the fee Rs. 50/- for the service. On successful payment, a service request number (SRN) would be shared with the resident, and an SMS would be sent to the HOF about the address request. The HOF to approve the request and give his/her consent by logging into the My Aadhaar portal within 30 days from the date of receiving the notification and the request will be processed," it said.
If the HOF rejects to share her or his address or does not accept or decline within the stipulated 30 days of SRN creation, the request would be closed. The resident, seeking an address update through this option, will be informed about the closure of the request via an SMS. In case the request is closed or rejected due to non-acceptance of the HOF or rejected during the process, the amount shall not be refunded to the applicant, the statement said.
