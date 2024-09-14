UIDAI extends deadline to upload documents on Aadhaar portal by 3 months till 14 Dec, check details

Earlier the deadline was set to expire on September 14 following which citizens will be able to upload documents on myAadhaar portal and make changes in their profile by paying a fee only. This free service, however, will now continue until Dec 14, 2024

MintGenie Team
Published14 Sep 2024, 03:06 PM IST
This free service is likely to benefit millions of Aadhaar Number Holders. This free service is available only on myAadhaar portal. Photo: Mint
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has now extended the deadline to upload documents free of cost until Dec 14, 2024. Earlier the deadline was set to expire on September 14 following which citizens will be able to upload documents and make changes in their aadhaar profile by paying a fee only.

This free service, however, will now continue until Dec 14. This service is expected to benefit millions of Aadhaar Number Holders. This free service is available only on myAadhaar portal.

It is worth mentioning that UIDAI has been encouraging people to keep documents updated in their aadhaar to reflect their correct demographic details.

If you are wondering what kind of documents you need to upload then these include ration card, voter ID, domicile certificate, passport, passbook, among others. These documents can be uploaded on MyAadhaar Portal where one can log in using aadhaar number and one time password received on mobile number.

Aadhaar number holders are suggested to update documents in Aadhaar at least once in 10 years. Once you receive any message in this regard, it recommended to update the documents at an early date. The documents can be submitted online throughMyAadhaar Portal or at any Aadhaar Enrolment Centre.

Typically, you might have to update your address if you change it. You can update your address online through myAadhaar portal, or by visiting any Aadhaar Enrolment Centre by enrolling with valid POA document.

Even if you are an NRI, you can submit the documents whenever you are in India, through online or by visiting Aadhaar Centre.

Here's a step-by-step guide to help you update your Aadhaar online:

1: First of all, you need to visit myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in and log in using your Aadhaar number and by entering the OTP sent on your registered mobile number.

2: Check your identity and address displayed on profile.

3: Now, you need to click on the option ‘I verify that the above details are correct.’

4: Select the documents for identity and address verification you wish to submit from the drop-down menus.

5: Upload the chosen documents.

6: Review the information and submit to update your Aadhaar details.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Sep 2024, 03:06 PM IST
