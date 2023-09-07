UIDAI extends last date for free update of Aadhaar, here's how to upload address proof1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 10:21 PM IST
Apart from this, UIDAI has also asked Aadhaar holders of 10 years to update the details with the latest information.
Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on 7 September informed that it has extended the free Aadhaar update of documents by 3 months from 14 September, 2023 to 14 December, 2023, reported Business Standard.
