UIDAI implements new security mechanism for robust fingerprint-based Aadhaar authentication
- The artificial intelligence and machine learning based security mechanism developed in-house is now using a combination of both finger minutia and finger image to check the liveness of the finger print captured
NEW DELHI : The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has rolled out a new security mechanism for Aadhaar based fingerprint authentication, and faster detection of spoofing attempts.
