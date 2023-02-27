UIDAI implements new security mechanism for robust fingerprint-based Aadhaar authentication

NEW DELHI : The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has rolled out a new security mechanism for Aadhaar based fingerprint authentication, and faster detection of spoofing attempts.

“The artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) based security mechanism developed in-house is now using a combination of both finger minutia and finger image to check the liveness of the finger print captured. This is making Aadhaar authentication transactions even more robust and secure," the ministry said.

The new two factor/layer authentication has added add-on checks to validate the genuineness (liveness) of the fingerprint so as to further cut down the chances of spoofing attempts.

“This will be of use in segments including banking and financials, telecom and government sectors. It will also benefit bottom of the pyramid as it will further strengthen the Aadhaar enabled payment system and curb malicious attempts by unscrupulous elements," the ministry added.

The new security mechanism for Aadhaar based fingerprint authentication is fully functional. A constant engagement and due diligence of UIDAI with authentication user agencies (AUAs) was carried out to impress upon AUAs/ Sub AUAs about the benefit of the new modalities, it said.

AUA is an entity engaged in providing Aadhaar enabled services to Aadhaar number holders using the authentication as facilitated by the authentication service agency. Sub AUAs are agencies that use Aadhaar authentication to enable its services through an existing requesting entity.

“The adoption of Aadhaar based authentication transactions has been witnessing an upward trend as it has proved to be a facilitator in availing several welfare benefits and services. By the end of December 2022, cumulative number of Aadhaar authentication transactions had crossed 88.29 billion and clocking an average per day transactions of 70 million. A majority of them are fingerprint-based authentications, indicative of its usage and utility in daily lives," the ministry said.