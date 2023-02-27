UIDAI implements new security mechanism for robust fingerprint-based Aadhaar authentication

“The adoption of Aadhaar based authentication transactions has been witnessing an upward trend as it has proved to be a facilitator in availing several welfare benefits and services. By the end of December 2022, cumulative number of Aadhaar authentication transactions had crossed 88.29 billion and clocking an average per day transactions of 70 million. A majority of them are fingerprint-based authentications, indicative of its usage and utility in daily lives," the ministry said.