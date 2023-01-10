UIDAI issues guidelines for offline Aadhar verification entities. Read here

“Verification entities, generally should not collect, use or store the Aadhaar number of the resident after having conducted offline verification of Aadhaar, UIDAI has informed OVSEs. Post verification, if the OVSE finds it necessary for any reason, to store a copy of Aadhaar, the OVSE must ensure that the Aadhaar number is redacted/masked and irretrievable," UIDAI said.

