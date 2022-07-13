UIDAI launches mobile app to perform Aadhaar face authentication: Details inside

Aadhaar holders' identities, including their Aadhaar numbers and any demographic or biometric data, can be stored in the Central Identity Data Repository using face authentication, according to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).
Aadhaar holders' identities, including their Aadhaar numbers and any demographic or biometric data, can be stored in the Central Identity Data Repository using face authentication, according to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Aadhaar holders no longer need to carry physical identification by using Iris and Fingerprint scans by physically visiting their local Aadhaar enrollment centre, as UIDAI has launched a new mobile app named “AadhaarFaceRd" to perform face authentication through mobile app from anywhere and at any time. Through this verification, an Aadhaar holder's real identity is validated and recorded in the databases of UIDAI which was captured at the time of Aadhaar enrolment.
“Residents are now using the #Aadhaar Face Authentication feature by downloading the #UIDAI #RDApp, which can be used for various #Aadhaar Authentication Apps like #JeevanPraman, #PDS, #Scholarship schemes, #COWIN, #FarmerWelfare schemes," UIDAI has said through a Tweet.
“Aadhaar FaceRD App captures live person’s face for Aadhaar authentication using Face Authentication Technology," said UIDAI through a video tweet.
“Aadhaar Face Authentication technology has been developed inhouse by UIDAI," the government entity further said.
Benefits of Aadhaar FaceRD
As per the details provided by UIDAI, through Aadhaar FaceRD Aadhaar holders can use face authentication for various Aadhaar applications such as:
1. Visit the Google Play Store app of your mobile phone and search for Aadhaar FaceRD.
How to log in to Aadhaar FaceRD app?
2. Click on ‘Install’ and open the app.
3. To perform face authentication, follow the on-screen face authentication guide and tap on ‘Proceed’.
4. For successful face authentication you need to face towards the light source, move closer to the camera, move to a different or clear background, and clean the camera lens before using.
UIDAI has mentioned on its website that “UIDAI uses face authentication as a process by which an Aadhaar number holder's identity can be verified. A successful face authentication confirms that your physical face which is being scanned for verification matches the one which was captured at the time of enrolment when your Aadhaar number was generated. A successful face authentication confirms that you are who you claim to be."
