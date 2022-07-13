UIDAI launches mobile app to perform Aadhaar face authentication: Details inside

Aadhaar holders' identities, including their Aadhaar numbers and any demographic or biometric data, can be stored in the Central Identity Data Repository using face authentication, according to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Aadhaar holders no longer need to carry physical identification by using Iris and Fingerprint scans by physically visiting their local Aadhaar enrollment centre, as UIDAI has launched a new mobile app named “AadhaarFaceRd" to perform face authentication through mobile app from anywhere and at any time. Through this verification, an Aadhaar holder's real identity is validated and recorded in the databases of UIDAI which was captured at the time of Aadhaar enrolment.

