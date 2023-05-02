New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a new feature to help residents verify the mobile number and email address linked to their Aadhaar card. The move came after reports that residents were worried about their Aadhaar OTP being sent to an incorrect mobile number.

The “Verify email/mobile Number" feature can be accessed on the official UIDAI website or through the mAadhaar app. This feature will enable residents to confirm that the mobile number and email address associated with their Aadhaar card are correct.

If a resident is uncertain about the mobile number provided during the enrolment process, they can verify the last three digits of the number using the “Verify Aadhaar" feature on the Myaadhaar portal or mAadhaar app.

If a particular mobile number or email address is not linked to the Aadhaar card, the feature will notify the resident and advise them to update it. Residents who wish to add or update their mobile number or email address can do so by visiting the nearest Aadhaar centre.

The new feature will ensure that the mobile number and email address associated with the Aadhaar card are up to date and secure, providing greater transparency and security to residents. The Ministry of Electronics & IT has welcomed the move, stating that it will help prevent any potential misuse of personal information and give residents greater control over their Aadhaar details.