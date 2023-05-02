UIDAI launches new feature to verify Aadhaar-linked mobile number, email address1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 04:49 PM IST
This new feature will enable residents to confirm that the mobile number and email address associated with their Aadhaar card are correct
New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a new feature to help residents verify the mobile number and email address linked to their Aadhaar card. The move came after reports that residents were worried about their Aadhaar OTP being sent to an incorrect mobile number.
