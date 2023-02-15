The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the regulatory body of Aadhaar cards, has launched new services for residents on Interactive voice response (IVR) technology which is available around the clock.

Customers can call the UIDAI toll-free number 1947 anytime to get updated about their Aadhaar enrollment or update status, PVC card status or receive information via SMS.

"#ResidentFirst Experience new services built on #IVRS by UIDAI. Residents can call the UIDAI toll-free number 1947, 24x7 to find out their Aadhaar enrollment or update their status, PVC card status or receive information via SMS," UIDAI tweeted.

Interactive Voice Response Services (IVRS) is a 24x7 technology that allows users to interact with a computer-operated telephone system. It tries to resolve the users' queries or forward the call to the right person.

Meanwhile, the UIDAI has also started the new AI/ML-based chatbot, ‘Aadhaar Mitra’ for a better resident experience with features like checking Aadhaar enrollment/update status, tracking of Aadhaar PVC card status, and information on enrollment centre location. Residents can also register their grievances and track them using the bot.

The regulator also provides a feature where an individual can update the addresses in Aadhaar card online with the permission of the Head of the Family. This will eventually help the citizens to provide support in case they lack their parents name, spouse name and more.

It has also issued a guideline regarding children's Aadhaar card which is called Baal Aadhaar. According to the latest guideline released by the authority, it is mandatory to update biometric information in Aadhaar data for children attaining the age of five and 15 years.

UIDAI tweeted and informed that it is mandatory to update the biometric details of children between 5-15 years and to do so, the procedure is free of cost.