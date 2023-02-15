UIDAI launches new toll-free number to check Aadhaar card status, check here
Customers can call the UIDAI toll-free number 1947 anytime to get updated about their Aadhaar enrollment or update status, PVC card status or receive information via SMS.
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the regulatory body of Aadhaar cards, has launched new services for residents on Interactive voice response (IVR) technology which is available around the clock.
