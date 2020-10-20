UIDAI official arrested for taking bribe in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) assistant director general has been arrested for allegedly taking bribe, a senior government official said. The official is currently posted at the regional office of UIDAI in New Delhi.

According to an order issued by ministry of electronics and information technology, the official has been suspended with immediate effect from the current position. “(He has been) subsequently attached to the (New Delhi) headquarter without portfolio pending an inquiry in the alleged charges of corruption leading to his arrest," the official cited above said, adding that UIDAI has zero tolerance policy for such gross misconduct.

The suspended official will not be allowed to leave the national capital without requisite permission. Further action is being processed to repatriate him to the official’s parent department—telecom, UIDAI sources, said.

