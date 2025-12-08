UIDAI registration mandate to bar hotels from making Aadhaar photocopies — Here's what you need to know as customers

Indian government's agency, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is set to launch a new registration mandate, which will prohibit businesses like hotels and event organisers from taking Aadhaar card photocopies of customers, reported the news agency PTI, citing CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar.

The authority that issues the Aadhaar card, UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar, said that the new mandate plans to use QR code technology or the new Aadhaar app to allow businesses access to individuals' Aadhaar data to conduct their verification process.

“The new rule has been approved by the authority and will be notified soon. It will mandate registration of offline verification-seeking entities like hotels, event organisers. The objective is to discourage paper-based Aadhaar verification,” Kumar told the news agency.

The central government's move also seeks to resolve the issues related to several works which are hampered due to downtime of the intermediate servers that connect with the central Aadhaar database.

New Aadhaar app Mint reported earlier this year that the central government has launched a new ‘Aadhaar app’ which combines face ID verification and artificial intelligence (AI) to bring the digital Aadhaar service to the people through their smartphones.

The government's plan was to launch a mobile application which eliminates the need to carry around a physical Aadhaar card or its photocopies in order to travel across the country. In April 2025, the centre launched the application and said that the verification process would now be as easy as using UPI in India.

“No need to hand over Aadhaar photocopy at hotel receptions, shops or during travel. The Aadhaar App is secure and shareable only with the user's consent,” said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, cited in our report earlier this year.

In efforts to safeguard privacy, the Aadhaar app will enable users to share only the necessary data while having complete control over their personal information.

Why does Govt plan to bar Aadhaar photocopies? UIDAI CEO highlighted that the government's move to bar Aadhaar photocopies comes in an effort to maintain the citizens' privacy and safeguard their information from any risk of leakage or misuse of Aadhaar data.

“The ease of verification will enhance offline verification without the use of paper while maintaining privacy of users or any risk of their Aadhaar data getting leaked for misuse,” UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar told the news agency.

The new Aadhaar app seeks to fine-tune the authentication service in line with the new privacy norms in India, which will soon become operational for citizens.

Aadhaar authentication service in line with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, which will be completely operational in the upcoming 18 months, according to the agency report.