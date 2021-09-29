Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >UIDAI slashes Aadhaar authentication charge. Details here

UIDAI slashes Aadhaar authentication charge. Details here

Premium
Aadhaar based e-KYC process has been re-introduced for issuing of new mobile connections.
1 min read . 01:09 PM IST Livemint

UIDAI, which issues the Aadhaar card in the country, has slashed the price for authentication by customers

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which issues the Aadhaar card in the country, has slashed the price for authentication by customers. The charge has been slashed to 3 from 20 per instance to enable entities to leverage their infrastructure for providing ease of living to people through various services and benefits.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which issues the Aadhaar card in the country, has slashed the price for authentication by customers. The charge has been slashed to 3 from 20 per instance to enable entities to leverage their infrastructure for providing ease of living to people through various services and benefits.

While speaking at Global Fintech Fest organised by NPCI-IAMAI, UIDAI CEO Saurabh Garg said that the potential of leveraging Aadhaar in the financial technology sector is immense. "We have slashed the rate from 20 per authentication to 3 and the objective has been to ensure that different agencies, entities should be able to use the power of digital infrastructure which has been created by the state that needs to be used to provide people with ease of living with dignity," Garg said.

While speaking at Global Fintech Fest organised by NPCI-IAMAI, UIDAI CEO Saurabh Garg said that the potential of leveraging Aadhaar in the financial technology sector is immense. "We have slashed the rate from 20 per authentication to 3 and the objective has been to ensure that different agencies, entities should be able to use the power of digital infrastructure which has been created by the state that needs to be used to provide people with ease of living with dignity," Garg said.

Last week, the Ministry of Communications has issued a series of orders simplifying the KYC processes and thereby initiating the telecom reforms announced by the Cabinet on September 15.

Last week, the Ministry of Communications has issued a series of orders simplifying the KYC processes and thereby initiating the telecom reforms announced by the Cabinet on September 15.

Customer consent has been made compulsory in case the Aadhaar is being used and demographic details are being obtained electronically from UIDAI.

Customer consent has been made compulsory in case the Aadhaar is being used and demographic details are being obtained electronically from UIDAI.

Accordingly, the following orders for immediate implementation have been issued by DoT to implement contactless, customer-centric and secured KYC processes:

Accordingly, the following orders for immediate implementation have been issued by DoT to implement contactless, customer-centric and secured KYC processes:

Aadhaar based e-KYC process has been re-introduced for issuing of new mobile connections. Telecom Service Providers will be charged Rs. 1 per customer authentication by the UIDAI. This is a complete paperless and digital process wherein the demographic details along with pictures of the customer is received online by the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) from the UIDAI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Aadhaar based e-KYC process has been re-introduced for issuing of new mobile connections. Telecom Service Providers will be charged Rs. 1 per customer authentication by the UIDAI. This is a complete paperless and digital process wherein the demographic details along with pictures of the customer is received online by the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) from the UIDAI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!