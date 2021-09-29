UIDAI slashes Aadhaar authentication charge. Details here

While speaking at Global Fintech Fest organised by NPCI-IAMAI, UIDAI CEO Saurabh Garg said that the potential of leveraging Aadhaar in the financial technology sector is immense. "We have slashed the rate from ₹20 per authentication to ₹3 and the objective has been to ensure that different agencies, entities should be able to use the power of digital infrastructure which has been created by the state that needs to be used to provide people with ease of living with dignity," Garg said.

