UIDAI to conduct ‘Aadhaar Hackathon 2021’ from tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that “Innovation is not merely a word or an event. It's an ongoing process. You can innovate only when you understand a problem and try to find out its solution. We must go to the root of the problem and find out of the box solutions. In the era where knowledge is power, innovation is the driver of growth." On these guiding lines, UIDAI has initiated ‘Aadhaar Hackathon-2021’ to enhance the experience of the residents and the way they interface with enrolment and authentication software platforms through technological innovations.