Home >News >India >UIDAI to host ‘Aadhaar Hackathon 2021’. How to register and other details here

UIDAI to host ‘Aadhaar Hackathon 2021’. How to register and other details here

Premium
Aadhaar Hackathon 2021 is themed around two topics.
1 min read . 06:29 AM IST Livemint

UIDAI: ‘Aadhaar Hackathon 2021’ is the first-ever event being conducted by the Aadhaar team

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will be hosting a Hackathon titled "Aadhaar Hackathon 2021" targeting the young innovators - who are still at various Engineering institutes and eager to step into the real world.  This is the first-ever event being conducted by the Aadhaar team.

"The Hackathon will commence on October 28 at midnight and would continue till October 31," the Ministry of Electronics and IT said.

Aadhaar Hackathon 2021 theme

Aadhaar Hackathon 2021 is themed around two topics.

1) Enrolment and Update

The first theme is around "Enrolment and Update", which essentially covers some of the real-life challenges being faced by the residents while updating their address.

2) Identity and Authentication

The second theme of the Hackathon is around the "Identity and Authentication" solution offered by UIDAI. Under this theme, UIDAI is soliciting innovative solutions to prove Identity without sharing the Aadhaar number or any demographics information. Also, it is looking for innovative applications around face authentication API - the newly launched authentication modality of UIDAI. The objective is to popularize some of the existing and new APIs to solve the needs of residents.

To solve these challenges through innovative technological solutions, UIDAI is reaching out to the young minds of all the Engineering colleges.

Prize money and other benefits for Aadhaar Hackathon 2021 winners

The winners of each theme would be rewarded by UIDAI through prize money and other lucrative benefits. 

Aadhaar Hackathon 2021: How to register

 The online registration forms for Aadhaar Hackathon 2021 are available at https://hackathon.uidai.gov.in/

