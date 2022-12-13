UIDAI tops Grievance Redressal Index for the fourth month in a row in Nov

UIDAI tops Grievance Redressal Index for the fourth month in a row in Nov1 min read . 04:56 PM IST
UIDAI’s new open-source customer relationship management system has enhanced user experience and improved service delivery to the residents.
New Delhi: Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has been awarded the first rank among all group A ministries, departments and autonomous bodies for resolution of public grievances for the fourth month in a row in November, said the Ministry of Electronics and IT on Tuesday.
The rankings report is published by the department of administrative reforms and public grievances (DARPG) for November 2022.
UIDAI’s new open-source CRM (customer relationship management) system has enhanced user experience and improved service delivery to the residents.
“This system has the capability to support multiple channels like phone call, e-mail, chatbot, web portal, social media, letter, and walk-in through which the grievances can be registered, tracked and resolved effectively," the ministry said in a press release.
Through the new system, UIDAI has moved towards centralized grievance handling mechanism. The head quarter and its regional offices are using common platform for CRM case creation and resolution through various channels.
“UIDAI’s newly launched Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) based Chatbot, ‘Aadhaar Mitra’ has also become popular among residents. It was featured in a popular TV quiz show hosted by a famous film star. Around 30,000 conversations on ‘Aadhaar Mitra’ happen on a daily basis. It is expected to cross 50,000 figures, soon," the ministry said.
The new chatbot comes with enhanced features like check Aadhaar enrollment/update status, tracking of Aadhaar PVC card status, information on enrollment centre location etc. Residents can even register their grievances and track them using Aadhaar Mitra. It is available in both English and Hindi languages.
“UIDAI is working to facilitate ease of living for residents and is further committed to strengthen its Grievance Redressal Mechanism towards an even more efficient service delivery," the ministry added.
