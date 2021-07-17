The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has cautioned Aadhar card users to remain aware about the misuse of its 12-digit unique identification number. The statutory authority advised Aadhaar card users to use lock/unlock facility given by the UIDAI to the Aadhaar card holders to remain safe from any kind of misuse or fraud.

The UIDAI informed about the facility that would help Aadhaar card holder avoid any kind of Aadhaar card fraud through a tweet and said, "Lock your Aadhaar biometrics to prevent any possible misuse by anyone. To lock/unlock your #Aadhaar, use #mAadhaar App or click on the link: https://resident.uidai.gov.in/aadhaar-lockunlock. Please note that your #VID is mandatory for this service."

Lock your Aadhaar biometrics to prevent any possible misuse by anyone. To lock/unlock your #Aadhaar, use #mAadhaar App or click on the link: https://t.co/7nx87hbJRa.

Please note that your #VID is mandatory for this service. #AadhaarAwareness #aadhar pic.twitter.com/kqmwNDLMLP — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 16, 2021

As it's clear from the UIDAI tweet, one can either lock/unlock one's Aadhaar card by using mAadhaar App or by logging in at the direct link — https://resident.uidai.gov.in/aadhaar-lockunlock to avail this facility.

How to lock/unlock your Aadhaar card number online

As mentioned in the UIDAI tweet, the Aadhaar card holder is advised to login at the given direct link — https://resident.uidai.gov.in/aadhaar-lockunlock and follow some simple steps that are as follows:

1] Login at direct UIDAI link — https://resident.uidai.gov.in/aadhaar-lockunlock;

2] Choose Lock/Unlock UID option;

3] Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar card number;

4] Fill your full name;

5] Enter PIC Code of your address;

6] Enter Security Code given;

7] Click at 'Send OTP' option;

8] OTP will be sent on your registered mobile number;

9] Click at 'Enter TOTP'

10] After OTP-based login, you will get an option to lock/unlock UID, whichever you have chosen at the beginning.

After following this step by step guide one will be able to use this Aadhaar card lock/unlock facility and avoid any kind of fraudulent activities being executed through their Aadhaar card.

