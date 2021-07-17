The UIDAI informed about the facility that would help Aadhaar card holder avoid any kind of Aadhaar card fraud through a tweet and said, "Lock your Aadhaar biometrics to prevent any possible misuse by anyone. To lock/unlock your #Aadhaar, use #mAadhaar App or click on the link: https://resident.uidai.gov.in/aadhaar-lockunlock. Please note that your #VID is mandatory for this service."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}