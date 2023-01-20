UIDAI working on five focus areas to enhance data security1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 05:24 PM IST
The five core areas are resident centricity, expanding the usage of Aadhaar, security and privacy, continuous technology upgrading, and collaborating with global economies
New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has deliberated and decided to work on five core areas to provide continued support to residents in their daily lives, enhance data security, and play a stellar role in furthering the cause of good governance as Aadhaar saturation has reached near universal among adult population, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Friday said.
