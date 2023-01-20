New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has deliberated and decided to work on five core areas to provide continued support to residents in their daily lives, enhance data security, and play a stellar role in furthering the cause of good governance as Aadhaar saturation has reached near universal among adult population, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Friday said.

The five core areas are resident centricity, expanding the usage of Aadhaar, security and privacy, continuous technology upgrading, and collaborating with global economies and support them in their aspiration, it added.

Saurabh Garg, CEO, UIDAI, said that there is and will always be a a continuous focus on how to support residents in improving ease of living, and better their experience in availing services.

The Authority is constantly exploring and adopting ways to expand the use of Aadhaar for both ease of living as well as ease of doing business. “Its sandbox environment will allow start-ups, professionals, and companies to explore and test innovation applications for increasing the use of Aadhaar. From expanding e-KYC adoption to popularizing offline verification for better service delivery to residents, UIDAI will strive to expand use of Aadhaar in multiple ways," the ministry said.

Aadhaar has emerged as a tool of good governance, empowerment and service delivery, it said. “Since the first Aadhaar number was generated in 2010, UIDAI has issued over 1.35 billion Aadhaar and has carried out more than 88 billion authentication transactions so far, indicative of how it is touching resident’s lives," the ministry added.

UIDAI has also executed over 710 million Aadhaar updation following requests from residents since 2010. It is at the forefront of technology up-gradation to further enhance data security and privacy, seamless service delivery, and proactively address new-age cyber security risks.