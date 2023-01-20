UIDAI working on five focus areas to enhance data security

The Authority is constantly exploring and adopting ways to expand the use of Aadhaar for both ease of living as well as ease of doing business. “Its sandbox environment will allow start-ups, professionals, and companies to explore and test innovation applications for increasing the use of Aadhaar. From expanding e-KYC adoption to popularizing offline verification for better service delivery to residents, UIDAI will strive to expand use of Aadhaar in multiple ways," the ministry said.