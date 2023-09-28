Ujjain horror: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal demands fast rack court to punish guilty
Ujjain rape case: Madhya Pradesh has started the investigation. DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said that the accused shoukd be hanged
The nation is shocked after a video of a 12-year-old rape victim, who in half-naked condition and bleeding, pleading for help, went viral. The incident has sparked political debate with the opposition slamming the ruling Shivraj Singh-led BJP government for creating an unsafe environment for women in the state.
A priest in Ujaain rescued the 12-year-old rape survivor. Rahul Sharma, who is associated with an ashram on Badnagar road in the state near Ujjain, spotted the girl on Monday morning. In an interview with NDTV, he said that on Monday morning he found the gild half-naked and bleeding near the gates. " She could not even speak. Her eyes were swollen. I gave her my clothes and dialed 100," the priest said.
An FIR has been registered at Mahakal police station in connection with the rape of the minor girl and an investigation into the incident is underway. As of now, the police have arrested auto driver was identified as 38-year-old Rakesh.
According to Sachin Sharma, Police Superintendent, Satna, a missing report for the minor girl was filed a day before the incident came to light. The girl met five people at different locations, police said, adding all were being questioned.
Also read: Ujjain teen rape case sparks outrage across political circles, Congress says CM 'engrossed' in elections
"The girl is possibly a resident of Uttar Pradesh. She neither possesses any identity card nor is she able to tell her name and address to the police properly," he said. As the minor's condition was serious, she was taken to Indore on Tuesday for further medical treatment, the SP said.
Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath demanded that the victim be given financial assistance of ₹1 crore and that the accused in the case be given the strictest possible punishment. "It is heart-wrenching to see the case of extremely cruel rape of a little girl in Ujjain. The kind of heinous crime committed against the 12-year-old daughter and the way she ran around in many areas of the city in a semi-nude condition and before falling unconscious on the road, puts humanity to shame," Nath said on his official X account on Wednesday.
