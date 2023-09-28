Ujjain horror: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal demands fast rack court to punish guilty

The nation is shocked after a video of a 12-year-old rape victim, who in half-naked condition and bleeding, pleading for help, went viral. The incident has sparked political debate with the opposition slamming the ruling Shivraj Singh-led BJP government for creating an unsafe environment for women in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal has asked the Madhya Pradesh police to take immediate action and has advised that the case should be moved to the fast-track court. Maliwal suggested that the accused should be hanged. She expressed disappointment regarding the behavior of bystanders who did not bother to help the victim.

In an interview with ANI news agency, Maliwal said, "MP Police should arrest the accused immediately...Who are those people who did not help a small 12-year-old girl pleading for help in a bleeding and naked state? Should action not be taken against such people?... What kind of nation are we making?... There should be action against such people as well...The case should go to Fastrack court, and such people should be hanged... How our girls will be saved and will study if such incidents keep happening every other day... I would appeal for strict action and the immediate arrest of the accused...".

A priest in Ujaain rescued the 12-year-old rape survivor. Rahul Sharma, who is associated with an ashram on Badnagar road in the state near Ujjain, spotted the girl on Monday morning. In an interview with NDTV, he said that on Monday morning he found the gild half-naked and bleeding near the gates. " She could not even speak. Her eyes were swollen. I gave her my clothes and dialed 100," the priest said.

An FIR has been registered at Mahakal police station in connection with the rape of the minor girl and an investigation into the incident is underway. As of now, the police have arrested auto driver was identified as 38-year-old Rakesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Sachin Sharma, Police Superintendent, Satna, a missing report for the minor girl was filed a day before the incident came to light. The girl met five people at different locations, police said, adding all were being questioned.

"The girl is possibly a resident of Uttar Pradesh. She neither possesses any identity card nor is she able to tell her name and address to the police properly," he said. As the minor's condition was serious, she was taken to Indore on Tuesday for further medical treatment, the SP said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath demanded that the victim be given financial assistance of ₹1 crore and that the accused in the case be given the strictest possible punishment. "It is heart-wrenching to see the case of extremely cruel rape of a little girl in Ujjain. The kind of heinous crime committed against the 12-year-old daughter and the way she ran around in many areas of the city in a semi-nude condition and before falling unconscious on the road, puts humanity to shame," Nath said on his official X account on Wednesday.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!