Auto driver in Ujjain rape case regrets not taking the victim to hospital; may face charges for not reporting crime.

Rakesh Malviya, the detained auto driver spent around four nights in police custody in the Ujjain teen rape case as the cops suspected that he could be the accused.

Rakesh Malviya, the detained auto driver spent around four nights in police custody in the Ujjain teen rape case as the cops suspected that he could be the accused, according to NDTV reports.

Now, the cops said that Malviya should have taken the girl to hospital and reported the matter immediately.

“She (victim) wanted to go home. But I was so confused that I left her there and didn't take her to the hospital. I faced this situation for the first time. I didn't know whom to tell. But now, I regret it a lot," the auto driver told police as quoted by NDTV.

The police told the news outlet that those who did not help the girl may be charged under child sex abuse laws. In addition, those people can also face strict action under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for not reporting the crime.

The girl went door-to-door and knocked for help after she was allegedly raped in the temple city of Madhya Pradesh. She passed by more than 500 houses, and dhabas, however, nobody helped her, except a temple priest who reported the incident to police and gave his clothes to the victim.

The Madhya Pradesh Police had gone through a total of seven hundred CCTV footage and talked to dozens of people in order to zero in on the prime accused-Bharat Soni, an auto-rickshaw driver.

A CCTV footage even revealed that a man standing outside a house was seen talking rudely to the girl. “It was all a misunderstanding", the man's brother clarified, as per NDTV reports.

The Special Court in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain has sent the prime accused in the minor rape case, Bharat Soni, to a seven-day judicial remand, on Saturday. He was presented before the Special Court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

