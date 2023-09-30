Father of accused in Ujjain rape case demands capital punishment for his son, says perpetrators deserve to be hanged or shot.

Ujjain Rape Case: ‘That girl could have been my daughter’, said the ashamed father of the man who was arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in the temple city of Madhya Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an interview with India Today, Raju Soni, the father of the accused said, “We are not able to come out of shame. I can't understand anything. What should I do in this situation? If I were in my son's place, I would have admitted the crime and accepted the punishment."

Raju Soni demanded the capital punishment for his son, Bharat Soni, who was arrested in the Ujjain rape case on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Those who commit such crimes do not deserve to live, whether it's my child or anyone else's. The perpetrators should should be hanged or shot. The cops should just shoot the accused of such horrific cases," he told the news outlet.

The accused's father also asserted he would not go to the police station or courts to meet his son as he had committed a crime, PTI reported. Bharat Soni sustained an injury when he allegedly tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot for investigation.

Raju Soni further revealed that he was aware of the incident since it occurred in Ujjain. “I even spoke to him (Bharat) about it. But he remained silent and continued with his daily routines," his father said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Police have made him accused. The truth will come out. I will support him because he is my child. I can say that he couldn't have done this. But if he has, he should be given strict punishment," Raju told India Today.

The victim, belonging to Satna, was found in injured condition in the area on Monday and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Indore.

She arrived in Ujjain after she boarded an auto at Jeevan Kheri. Later, blood stains were found on the passenger seat, after which a forensic examination of the vehicle was underway. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The police registered an FIR after a video of the girl walking on the streets of Ujjain appeared when she was seen semi-naked and bleeding went viral on social media.

