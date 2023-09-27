Ujjain teen rape case sparks outrage across political circles, Congress says CM 'engrossed' in elections
The girl, who is said to be mentally challenged and barely covered, was allegedly raped and dumped near an ashram
A 12-year-old girl was caught on a CCTV camera going door-to-door seeking help in a semi-naked state as she bled from her private parts. On camera, the girl is seen asking for help from a man, standing outside his house, as he makes hand movements to turn her away. The girl walked on to find aid. These scenes unfolded in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh which has triggered outrage across the country and political circles.
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “What a shame on humanity this is. How insensitive can people be to not come forward and help a 12 year old victim of rape? This incident from Ujjain makes the heart weep on the unfairness of it all."
Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath demanded that the victim be given financial assistance of ₹1 crore and that the accused in the case be given the strictest possible punishment. Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, on his X account, termed the incident more heinous than the 2012 Nirbhaya case.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!