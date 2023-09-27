The girl, who is said to be mentally challenged and barely covered, was allegedly raped and dumped near an ashram

A 12-year-old girl was caught on a CCTV camera going door-to-door seeking help in a semi-naked state as she bled from her private parts. On camera, the girl is seen asking for help from a man, standing outside his house, as he makes hand movements to turn her away. The girl walked on to find aid. These scenes unfolded in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh which has triggered outrage across the country and political circles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The girl, who is said to be mentally challenged and barely covered, was allegedly raped and dumped near an ashram. She sought help until she reached an ashram where a priest reportedly covered her in a towel and took her to the nearest hospital. While it is not known where the incident took place, it happened on September 25 and the CCTV footage was captured from Badnagar road which is about 15 km from Ujjain.

The girl is now stable and her medical examination has confirmed rape; a police personnel has come forward to donate blood to her. She has also been taken to Indore for further treatment. The girl, found here on September 25, probably hails from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, but her identity is yet to be established as she is not able to tell her name and address to the police properly, an official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One person has been taken into custody in connection with the state. “A case has been registered and a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to identify and catch the culprits at the earliest," senior police official Sachin Sharma told India Today. Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has also been invoked.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has informed that the government was taking care of the girl. “The girl seems to be from some area outside Ujjain. Since she is not able to respond properly [regarding the incident], efforts are being made to talk to her with the help of experts and counsellors," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LAW AND ORDER IN MP ON FOCUS As the incident came to light, the Congress attacked the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh and accused the BJP government of neglecting law and order situation in the state.

In a tweet, Congress said, “The brutality that happened to a 12 year old girl in Ujjain has put humanity to shame. This incident shows that in Shivraj's Jungle Raj, daughters are unsafe and criminals are fearless. There is no fear of law left in his mind. While on one hand the girl's screams have torn the heart of the entire country, on the other hand CM Shivraj is engrossed in election celebrations. Shameful!"

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “What a shame on humanity this is. How insensitive can people be to not come forward and help a 12 year old victim of rape? This incident from Ujjain makes the heart weep on the unfairness of it all." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath demanded that the victim be given financial assistance of ₹1 crore and that the accused in the case be given the strictest possible punishment. Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, on his X account, termed the incident more heinous than the 2012 Nirbhaya case.

