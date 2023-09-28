Four days after a 12-year-old girl was raped and brutalized by unidentified people in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, the police have detained an auto-rickshaw driver, news agency PTI reported.

As he was trying to escape from the authorities, he got injured, said the police, adding the accused has been identified as Bharat Soni, who was held along with three others.

Soni tried to escape when being taken to the spot for recreating the crime scene, however, was chased down by the policemen, said Mahakal police station in-charge Ajay Verma. He has now been brought here.

Speaking to media, Ujjain SP Sachin Sharma said, "There is an accused in the rape case. There is another auto driver against whom a case will be registered for not informing the police about the incident. When we were taking (the accused) for recreation of the crime scene, the accused (Bharat Soni) tried to run away, during which he also got injured and our police officer also got injured. They are being provided medical assistance."

He added, “An attempt was made to spread a narrative that no one helped her (the victim), but during our investigation, we found that people helped her financially, it would have been better if (more) help could have been provided. I thank the people of Indore for keeping faith in the police..."