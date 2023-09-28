Ujjain teen rape case: Police detain auto-riskshaw driver, 3 others; accused injured while trying to escape
Four days after a 12-year-old girl was raped and brutalized by unidentified people in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, the police have detained an auto-rickshaw driver, news agency PTI reported.
Meanwhile, the victim was found in injured condition in the area on Monday and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Indore.
Reacting to the issue, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan assured the strictest punishment will be given to the accused Bharat Soni.
He said, “He (accused Bharat Soni) will be given the strictest punishment. We will leave no stone unturned in getting him punished. I was keeping track of the situation every hour. Such criminals are not fit to be a part of society. He has injured the soul of Madhya Pradesh. She is my daughter, the daughter of Madhya Pradesh. We will care about her."
According to details, the victim, belonging to Satna, arrived in Ujjain after she boarded an auto at Jeevan Kheri. Later, blood stains were found on the passenger seat, after which a forensic examination of the vehicle was underway.
The police registered an FIR after a video of the girl walking on the streets of Ujjain appeared when she was seen semi-naked and bleeding went viral on social media.
