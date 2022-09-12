Ujjivan SFB sets QIP floor price at 21.93 per share, to raise 475 crore

In a stock exchange filing the bank said that it has fixed a floor price of Rs21.93 for the share sale. On Monday, Ujjivan SFB’s shares closed at 25.3 per share, up 5.42% on the BSE
MUMBAI :Lender Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd on Monday said that its board had approved the launch of its so-called qualified institutional placement (QIP) offering to raise funds from institutional investors.
QIP is a capital-raising tool through which listed companies can sell shares, fully and partly convertible debentures, or securities other than warrants that are convertible into stocks, to institutional investors.
In a stock exchange filing the bank said that it has fixed a floor price of ₹21.93 for the share sale. On Monday, Ujjivan SFB’s shares closed at 25.3 per share, up 5.42% on the BSE.
The bank plans to raise up to ₹475 crore or $60 million through the share sale, deal terms seen by Mint show.
The bank will use the proceeds for augmenting its Tier I capital base to meet future capital requirements. The QIP will also help the bank achieve the minimum public shareholding requirement of 25% under the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules.
The share sale will result in a dilution of 13.1% stake of pre-issue outstanding equity share capital.
As per the deal terms, the bank is looking at an indicative issue price of Rs21 per share, a 4.2% discount to SEBI floor price, implying a discount of around 17% to the last closing price.
Investment banks IIFL Securities Ltd and DAM Capital Advisors Ltd are managing the share sale.
