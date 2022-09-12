Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Industry / Banking /  Ujjivan SFB sets QIP floor price at 21.93 per share, to raise 475 crore

Ujjivan SFB sets QIP floor price at 21.93 per share, to raise 475 crore

The bank plans to raise up to Rs475 crore or $60 million through the share sale, deal terms seen by Mint show.
1 min read . 08:27 PM ISTSwaraj Singh Dhanjal

  • In a stock exchange filing the bank said that it has fixed a floor price of Rs21.93 for the share sale. On Monday, Ujjivan SFB’s shares closed at 25.3 per share, up 5.42% on the BSE

MUMBAI :Lender Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd on Monday said that its board had approved the launch of its so-called qualified institutional placement (QIP) offering to raise funds from institutional investors.

QIP is a capital-raising tool through which listed companies can sell shares, fully and partly convertible debentures, or securities other than warrants that are convertible into stocks, to institutional investors.

In a stock exchange filing the bank said that it has fixed a floor price of 21.93 for the share sale. On Monday, Ujjivan SFB’s shares closed at 25.3 per share, up 5.42% on the BSE.

The bank plans to raise up to 475 crore or $60 million through the share sale, deal terms seen by Mint show.

The bank will use the proceeds for augmenting its Tier I capital base to meet future capital requirements. The QIP will also help the bank achieve the minimum public shareholding requirement of 25% under the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules.

The share sale will result in a dilution of 13.1% stake of pre-issue outstanding equity share capital.

As per the deal terms, the bank is looking at an indicative issue price of Rs21 per share, a 4.2% discount to SEBI floor price, implying a discount of around 17% to the last closing price.

Investment banks IIFL Securities Ltd and DAM Capital Advisors Ltd are managing the share sale.

